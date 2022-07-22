Associate Scientist, Synthetic Organic Chemistry 2022-472 – Mirati Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

July 22, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist, Synthetic Organic Chemistry 2022-472 – Mirati Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

The drug discovery team at Mirati is responsible for the invention, optimization and characterization of small molecules as clinical candidates for the Mirati…
From Mirati Therapeutics Inc – Fri, 22 Jul 2022 17:11:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

(Senior) Research Associate / Associate Scientist, Proteomics – Velia – San Diego, CA

May 24, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on (Senior) Research Associate / Associate Scientist, Proteomics – Velia – San Diego, CA

As a (Sr.) Research Associate / Associate Scientist, Proteomics, you will be a member of a highly driven, interdisciplinary team focused on new target discovery…From Velia – Wed, 25 May 2022 00:30:25 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]