LC/MS Protein Characterization Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

July 22, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on LC/MS Protein Characterization Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

Familiar with protein structure and chemistry; experience handling proteins in a laboratory setting. Develop LCMS method for peptide mapping and disulfide…
From Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – Sat, 23 Jul 2022 05:23:14 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Scientist – Macrophage Cell Therapy – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

June 16, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Scientist – Macrophage Cell Therapy – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

To create safe, effective, and affordable immunotherapies for the treatment of seriously ill patients. The level of the position and compensation package will…From Shoreline Biosciences – Fri, 17 Jun 2022 03:30:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]