Senior Biostatistician – Talent Experts LLC – San Diego, CA

July 25, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Biostatistician – Talent Experts LLC – San Diego, CA

Working to support the development of innovative and transformative technologies, the *Senior Biostatistician* plays a critical role driving clinical studies,… $120,000 – $130,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 25 Jul 2022 18:48:52 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Assistant I, Molecular and Cell Biology, Dr. O’Shea – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

June 23, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I, Molecular and Cell Biology, Dr. O’Shea – The Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

Our group develops and applies state-of-the-art viral genome engineering and editing tools, and deep microscopy studies to address fundamental unanswered…From Indeed – Thu, 23 Jun 2022 17:25:18 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Technical Operations Scientist I, Assays By Agena – Agena Bioscience – San Diego, CA

September 29, 2021 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Technical Operations Scientist I, Assays By Agena – Agena Bioscience – San Diego, CA

The Technical Operations Scientist will plan, organize, and execute studies in the ABA department in a fast-paced, multidisciplinary development team.From Agena Bioscience – Thu, 30 Sep 2021 05:37:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]