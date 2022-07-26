Staff Research Associate 2/3 – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

July 26, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Staff Research Associate 2/3 – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

For the safety and well-being of the entire university community, the University of California requires, with few exceptions, that all students, faculty and… $56,526 – $77,463 a year
From UC San Diego – Tue, 26 Jul 2022 18:53:13 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Technical Application Scientist, Molecular Biology – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

July 13, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Technical Application Scientist, Molecular Biology – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

The Technical Applications Scientist is responsible for providing remote pre and post sales technical support of products to customers and field personnel, as…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Thu, 14 Jul 2022 00:21:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA … […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate Biochemical and Cellular Pharmacology – Turning Point Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

July 25, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate Biochemical and Cellular Pharmacology – Turning Point Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

The Senior Research Associate, Biochemical and Cellular Pharmacology will actively participate in the execution of strategies that support Turning Point…From Turning Point Therapeutics – Mon, 25 Jul 2022 17:40:42 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]