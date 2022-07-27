This position will involve the execution of standard laboratory procedures with human somatic cell and human pluripotent cell lines, as well as other…
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Wed, 27 Jul 2022 23:59:40 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Assistant II – STEM Cell Core Facility – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA
This position will involve the execution of standard laboratory procedures with human somatic cell and human pluripotent cell lines, as well as other…