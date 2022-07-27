Conduct and oversee activities related to data generation and validation, including CRF design, clinical data review/query resolution; ensure consistent,…
From Bristol-Myers…
Click here to view original post
Senior Clinical Scientist (Associate Director), Early Clinical Development – Hematology/Oncology & Cell Therapy – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA
Conduct and oversee activities related to data generation and validation, including CRF design, clinical data review/query resolution; ensure consistent,…