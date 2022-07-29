Flow Cytometry Scientist – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

B.S. degree in Biological Sciences or other related field, with a minimum of 3-5 years of biotechnology, clinical, or pharmaceutical QC laboratory experience.
Associate Director, Regulatory CMC Cell Therapy – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

7-10+ years Pharmaceutical industry experience – prefer knowledge of biotechnology / cell therapy products, including multi-disciplined experience, 6+ years CMC…From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Wed, 15 Jun 2022 17:31:45 GMT – View all San Diego,… […]