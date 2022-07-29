Head of Bioinformatics Services and Development | Active Motif | San Diego, CA

Position Title: Head of Bioinformatics Services and Development
Classification: Exempt
Who is Active Motif?
Active Motif is the industry leader in developing and delivering innovative tools to enable epigenetics and gene regulation research. We are committed to providing the highest quality products and superior service & support to serve the life science, clinical and pharmaceutical/drug discovery communities. Whether you are an expert in the field of epigenetics or a researcher interested in integrating epigenetics research into your studies, Active Motif offers a comprehensive portfolio of epigenetics-related products and services and the support of our team of epigenetic experts to provide complete and innovative solutions to tackle your scientific inquiries.
What’s the job all about?
Oversees the processing of customer data, maintenance and improvement of existing analysis pipelines, and transfer of new analysis pipelines to production:
- Responsible for providing end-to-end Bioinformatics services from project conception to data delivery
- Responsible for transferring prototype analysis pipelines into production
- Manage day-to-day activities of bioinformaticians responsible for processing customer data
- Heavily involved in maintaining and improving existing production analysis pipelines
- Responsible for scaling up customer facing training and education program.
- Participate in Bioinformatics strategic planning to achieve company goals
- Participate in the development and maintenance of a data analysis and delivery platform for non-clinical and clinical customers
- Works on cross-functional teams to improve Bioinformatics capabilities for external customers and internal collaborators
- Works effectively as a team contributor on all assignments, as well as independently, while understanding the necessity for communicating and collaborating work efforts with other team members
- May be required to work overtime occasionally, as well as other duties that may be assigned
What you can offer?
Education/Qualifications:
- PhD. graduate level training in bioinformatics, computational biology, or biology related fields with significant bioinformatics experience
- 5+ years’ experience (industry or academic) is preferred
- Demonstrated leadership and managerial skills directing and motivating a team of bioinformatic scientists
- Expert knowledge of current bioinformatics/genomics/proteomics resources and open-source tools
- Experience with cloud-based analyses and workflow managers (Nextflow preferred) is a plus
- Experience with epigenetic assays is a plus
Competencies:
- Proficient with MS Office Suite/ MS Teams
- High attention to detail and problem solving
- Professional written and verbal communication
Success Factors:
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment
- Personable, efficient and a highly motivated professional with an internal drive to succeed
- Time management: prioritize tasks to ensure that projects are completed by deadlines
- Demonstrated ability to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and maintain detailed records
What Active Motif can offer?
- Compensation: Salary commensurate with experience
- Health insurance: medical, dental, vision (full employee premium, 50% for dependents)
- Short- and Long-term Disability, Life insurance, Matched 401k and Stock Options
- Vacation: 120 hours for first two years, with an additional day added each year after first two.
- Major holidays, and Christmas through New Year’s week
- Free charging for employees with Electric Vehicles