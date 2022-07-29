Head of Bioinformatics Services and Development | Active Motif | San Diego, CA

Position Title: Head of Bioinformatics Services and Development

Classification: Exempt

Who is Active Motif?

Active Motif is the industry leader in developing and delivering innovative tools to enable epigenetics and gene regulation research. We are committed to providing the highest quality products and superior service & support to serve the life science, clinical and pharmaceutical/drug discovery communities. Whether you are an expert in the field of epigenetics or a researcher interested in integrating epigenetics research into your studies, Active Motif offers a comprehensive portfolio of epigenetics-related products and services and the support of our team of epigenetic experts to provide complete and innovative solutions to tackle your scientific inquiries.

What’s the job all about?

Oversees the processing of customer data, maintenance and improvement of existing analysis pipelines, and transfer of new analysis pipelines to production:

Responsible for providing end-to-end Bioinformatics services from project conception to data delivery

Responsible for transferring prototype analysis pipelines into production

Manage day-to-day activities of bioinformaticians responsible for processing customer data

Heavily involved in maintaining and improving existing production analysis pipelines

Responsible for scaling up customer facing training and education program.

Participate in Bioinformatics strategic planning to achieve company goals

Participate in the development and maintenance of a data analysis and delivery platform for non-clinical and clinical customers

Works on cross-functional teams to improve Bioinformatics capabilities for external customers and internal collaborators

Works effectively as a team contributor on all assignments, as well as independently, while understanding the necessity for communicating and collaborating work efforts with other team members

May be required to work overtime occasionally, as well as other duties that may be assigned

What you can offer?

Education/Qualifications:

PhD. graduate level training in bioinformatics, computational biology, or biology related fields with significant bioinformatics experience

5+ years’ experience (industry or academic) is preferred

Demonstrated leadership and managerial skills directing and motivating a team of bioinformatic scientists

Expert knowledge of current bioinformatics/genomics/proteomics resources and open-source tools

Experience with cloud-based analyses and workflow managers (Nextflow preferred) is a plus

Experience with epigenetic assays is a plus

Competencies:

Proficient with MS Office Suite/ MS Teams

High attention to detail and problem solving

Professional written and verbal communication

Success Factors:

Excellent problem-solving skills

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment

Personable, efficient and a highly motivated professional with an internal drive to succeed

Time management: prioritize tasks to ensure that projects are completed by deadlines

Demonstrated ability to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and maintain detailed records

What Active Motif can offer?