Head of Lab Operations | Active Motif | San Diego, CA

Position Title: Head of Lab Operations
Classification: Exempt
Who is Active Motif?
Active Motif is the industry leader in developing and delivering innovative tools to enable epigenetics and gene regulation research. We are committed to providing the highest quality products and superior service & support to serve the life science, clinical and pharmaceutical/drug discovery communities. Whether you are an expert in the field of epigenetics or a researcher interested in integrating epigenetics research into your studies, Active Motif offers a comprehensive portfolio of epigenetics-related products and services and the support of our team of epigenetic experts to provide complete and innovative solutions to tackle your scientific inquiries.
What’s the job all about?
Coordinates and effectively communicates with other inter-departmental leaders and colleagues to drive growth and direct lab activities associated with new services.
Responsible for the operational aspects of the services department, overseeing the completion of high-quality data generation, and implementation of improved lab processes resulting in increased throughput and reduced turn around times.
- Manage laboratory activities and capacity planning for Epigenetic Services Department
- Provide leadership and mentorship to a team of scientists and research associates
- Direct and coordinate laboratory staff to ensure that services are delivered on time and in accordance with a high standard of quality
- Manage project sequencing queue to maximize monthly services revenue
- Drive optimizations and process improvements
- Implement process improvements to achieve higher throughput
- Track meaningful Key Performance Indicator metrics
- Work with the supply chain team to manage inventory
- Develop and oversee training programs for laboratory personnel
- Work effectively as a team contributor on all assignments, as well as independently, while understanding the necessity for communicating and collaborating work efforts with other team members
- May be required to work overtime occasionally, as well as other duties that may be assigned
What you can offer?
Education/Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree preferably in related disciplines of Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Operations Management
- 7+ years’ technical scientific experience
- 7+ years’ operational experience
- 5+ years’ experience managing research associates and research scientist in complex activities
- Proficient with MS Office Suite, including MS Teams
- Proficient with ERP systems (NAV); ability to learn new software
Competencies:
- Excellent managerial skills with experience in continuous improvement
- Knowledge of Illumina NGS workflows
- Familiarity and/or experience with RNA-Seq, ChIP-Seq, ATAC-Seq and single cell techniques is a plus
- Experience working in an ISO/GLP/CLIA environment is a plus
- Ability to develop and manage departmental plans and resources
- Excellent time management and organizational skills
- Strong professional written and verbal communication skills as well as refined interpersonal skills
- Demonstrated ability to work well under pressure, including the ability to adapt to changing priorities and handle multiple tasks; strong problem-solving skills and has a wide degree of creativity and innovation
Success Factors:
- Using data and facts to plan and make decisions
- Measuring and monitoring progress toward achieving goals and strategic objectives
- Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment
- Personable, efficient and a highly motivated professional with an internal drive to succeed
- Time management: prioritize tasks to ensure that projects are completed by deadlines
- Demonstrated ability to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and maintain detailed records
What Active Motif can offer?
- Compensation: Salary commensurate with experience
- Health insurance: medical, dental, vision (full employee premium, 50% for dependents)
- Short- and Long-term Disability, Life insurance, Matched 401k and Stock Options
- Vacation: 120 hours for first two years, with an additional day added each year after first two.
- Major holidays, and Christmas through New Year’s week
- Free charging for employees with Electric Vehicles