Head of Lab Operations | Active Motif | San Diego, CA

Position Title: Head of Lab Operations

Classification: Exempt

Who is Active Motif?

Active Motif is the industry leader in developing and delivering innovative tools to enable epigenetics and gene regulation research. We are committed to providing the highest quality products and superior service & support to serve the life science, clinical and pharmaceutical/drug discovery communities. Whether you are an expert in the field of epigenetics or a researcher interested in integrating epigenetics research into your studies, Active Motif offers a comprehensive portfolio of epigenetics-related products and services and the support of our team of epigenetic experts to provide complete and innovative solutions to tackle your scientific inquiries.

What’s the job all about?

Coordinates and effectively communicates with other inter-departmental leaders and colleagues to drive growth and direct lab activities associated with new services.

Responsible for the operational aspects of the services department, overseeing the completion of high-quality data generation, and implementation of improved lab processes resulting in increased throughput and reduced turn around times.

Manage laboratory activities and capacity planning for Epigenetic Services Department

Provide leadership and mentorship to a team of scientists and research associates

Direct and coordinate laboratory staff to ensure that services are delivered on time and in accordance with a high standard of quality

Manage project sequencing queue to maximize monthly services revenue

Drive optimizations and process improvements

Implement process improvements to achieve higher throughput

Track meaningful Key Performance Indicator metrics

Work with the supply chain team to manage inventory

Develop and oversee training programs for laboratory personnel

Work effectively as a team contributor on all assignments, as well as independently, while understanding the necessity for communicating and collaborating work efforts with other team members

May be required to work overtime occasionally, as well as other duties that may be assigned

What you can offer?

Education/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree preferably in related disciplines of Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Operations Management

7+ years’ technical scientific experience

7+ years’ operational experience

5+ years’ experience managing research associates and research scientist in complex activities

Proficient with MS Office Suite, including MS Teams

Proficient with ERP systems (NAV); ability to learn new software

Competencies:

Excellent managerial skills with experience in continuous improvement

Knowledge of Illumina NGS workflows

Familiarity and/or experience with RNA-Seq, ChIP-Seq, ATAC-Seq and single cell techniques is a plus

Experience working in an ISO/GLP/CLIA environment is a plus

Ability to develop and manage departmental plans and resources

Excellent time management and organizational skills

Strong professional written and verbal communication skills as well as refined interpersonal skills

Demonstrated ability to work well under pressure, including the ability to adapt to changing priorities and handle multiple tasks; strong problem-solving skills and has a wide degree of creativity and innovation

Success Factors:

Using data and facts to plan and make decisions

Measuring and monitoring progress toward achieving goals and strategic objectives

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment

Personable, efficient and a highly motivated professional with an internal drive to succeed

Time management: prioritize tasks to ensure that projects are completed by deadlines

Demonstrated ability to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and maintain detailed records

What Active Motif can offer?