Sterility Scientist Group Leader – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

July 29, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sterility Scientist Group Leader – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

Lead a team of other Microbiology Scientists in performing sterility test operations by providing guidance, training and insight to more junior team members.
From Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – Sat, 30 Jul 2022 05:27:46 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Director, Environmental Health & Safety – Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – San Diego, CA

June 8, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director, Environmental Health & Safety – Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – San Diego, CA

Minimum 10 years of relevant experience in the environmental health and safety preferably in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical or other health care industries.From Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services – Thu, 09 Jun 2022 03:52:49 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Project Manager III – New Product Introductions Mfg/Ops – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

June 1, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Project Manager III – New Product Introductions Mfg/Ops – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

This project management role will support new product transfer into Carlsbad manufacturing. This role leads product and manufacturing process development and…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Wed, 01 Jun 2022 23:53:13 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]