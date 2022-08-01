The Medical Laboratory Technician I is responsible for conducting routine pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical laboratory processes in the CLIA… $40,000 – $60,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 01 Aug 2022 19:33:01 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Medical Laboratory Technician – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA
The Medical Laboratory Technician I is responsible for conducting routine pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical laboratory processes in the CLIA… $40,000 – $60,000 a year