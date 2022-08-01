Sr. Clinical Programmer-SAS – Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences – San Diego, CA

August 1, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr. Clinical Programmer-SAS – Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences – San Diego, CA

Minimum of 5 years with an M.S. degree or 7 years with a B.S. degree of SAS Programming experience in the pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry, supervisory…
From Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences – Mon, 01 Aug 2022 20:00:32 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate – Immunobiology – Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

June 2, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate – Immunobiology – Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a federal government contractor and, in compliance with its obligations under current federal regulations, Sorrento requires all…From Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – Fri, 03 Jun 2022 00:56:03 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jo… […]