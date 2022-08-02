This is a laboratory-based position that will support early drug discovery projects with a focus on developing experimental approaches to elucidate drug… $120,000 – $140,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 02 Aug 2022 21:28:31 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Scientist, Immuno-Oncology – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA
This is a laboratory-based position that will support early drug discovery projects with a focus on developing experimental approaches to elucidate drug… $120,000 – $140,000 a year