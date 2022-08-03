Cell Biology Production Asst.-Trait Machine Production – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA

August 3, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Cell Biology Production Asst.-Trait Machine Production – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA

Participate in the day-to-day responsibilities for the generation of plants from cell/tissue cultures in the cell biology trait production pipeline, including… $22 – $26 an hour
From Indeed – Wed, 03 Aug 2022 17:11:23 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

