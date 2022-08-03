Cell Culture & Assay Scientist – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

August 3, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Cell Culture & Assay Scientist – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

B.S. degree in Biological Sciences or other related field, with a minimum of 2+ years of biotechnology, clinical, or pharmaceutical QC laboratory experience.
From Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – Thu, 04 Aug 2022 05:24:10 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Environmental Monitoring Scientist – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

July 22, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Environmental Monitoring Scientist – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

We are seeking any and all experience levels including recent graduates with a life science degree in chemistry, biology or related sciences.From Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – Sat, 23 Jul 2022 05:23:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]