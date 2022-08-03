Scientist/Sr. Scientist-Formulation and Process Development – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

August 3, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Sr. Scientist-Formulation and Process Development – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a federal government contractor and, in compliance with its obligations under current federal regulations and guidance from the…
From Sorrento Therapeutics – Thu, 04 Aug 2022 02:29:46 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

In Vivo Senior Research Associate/Associate Scientist – Neuroscience – ADARx Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

June 22, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on In Vivo Senior Research Associate/Associate Scientist – Neuroscience – ADARx Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

A minimum of 5 years in vivo pharmacology research experience in a biotechnology or pharmaceutical setting. Ability to work both independently as well as with…From Indeed – Wed, 22 Jun 2022 19:35:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]