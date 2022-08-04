In this team you will work alongside senior scientists to plan and execute critical experiments for the bioproduction of mAb’s in cell-free and cellular systems… $110,000 – $120,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 04 Aug 2022 18:22:47 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Scientist – Biotherapeutic R&D – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA
In this team you will work alongside senior scientists to plan and execute critical experiments for the bioproduction of mAb’s in cell-free and cellular systems… $110,000 – $120,000 a year