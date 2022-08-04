The candidate will be responsible for leading Fate’s antibody and binder discovery efforts to identify, screen, and characterize lead binders to facilitate…
From Fate Therapeutics – Thu, 04 Aug 2022 20:13:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Scientist, Cancer Immunotherapy (Antibody & CAR Development) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
The candidate will be responsible for leading Fate’s antibody and binder discovery efforts to identify, screen, and characterize lead binders to facilitate…