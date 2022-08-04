Senior Scientist, Cancer Immunotherapy (Antibody & CAR Development) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

August 4, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist, Cancer Immunotherapy (Antibody & CAR Development) – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

The candidate will be responsible for leading Fate’s antibody and binder discovery efforts to identify, screen, and characterize lead binders to facilitate…
From Fate Therapeutics – Thu, 04 Aug 2022 20:13:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate, Formulation Development (Temp to Hire) – Arcturus Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

June 13, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate, Formulation Development (Temp to Hire) – Arcturus Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company…From Arthritis Foundation – Mon, 13 Jun 2022 19:58:20 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]