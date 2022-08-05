Sr RA/Assoc. Scientist – Bio Analysis (Enlaza) – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Bachelor’s degree in biotechnology or life sciences and 3+ years of relevant laboratory experience. The Sr. Research Associate/Associate Scientist will be a key… $85,000 – $130,000 a year
From Indeed – Fri, 05 Aug 2022 15:51:19 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

