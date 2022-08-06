Biotech Portfolio Lead – Executive Director (West Coast) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

August 6, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Biotech Portfolio Lead – Executive Director (West Coast) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

We partner directly with our clients to deliver projects from study start-up through close-out activities. In Project Management, you will oversee the delivery…
From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Sun, 07 Aug 2022 02:22:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate-Vivo Efficacy Studies – Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

June 15, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate-Vivo Efficacy Studies – Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a federal government contractor and, in compliance with its obligations under current federal regulations and guidance from the…From Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – Thu, 16 Jun 2022 04:07:51 GMT – View all San Diego, … […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

California Territory Manager (BioTech Company – PHD in Biology Preferred) – VectorBuilder Inc. – San Diego, CA

July 7, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on California Territory Manager (BioTech Company – PHD in Biology Preferred) – VectorBuilder Inc. – San Diego, CA

The Territory Manager is responsible for growing current customer accounts and developing new businesses across academia, pharma, and biotech. $60,000 – $100,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Fri, 08 Jul 2022 07:55:37 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]