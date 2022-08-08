We are seeking a Principal Scientist who will have scientific and managerial responsibility for a group of scientists conducting Pharmacology research in… $150,000 – $170,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 08 Aug 2022 21:53:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Principal Scientist, Pharmacology – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA
We are seeking a Principal Scientist who will have scientific and managerial responsibility for a group of scientists conducting Pharmacology research in… $150,000 – $170,000 a year