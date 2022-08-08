Scientist/Sr. Scientist – Cancer Immunotherapy – Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

August 8, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist/Sr. Scientist – Cancer Immunotherapy – Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a federal government contractor and, in compliance with its obligations under current federal regulations and guidance from the…
From Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – Tue, 09 Aug 2022 02:05:14 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

URGENT! Account Payable San Diego 3-6 months $24-$27 h – Identified USA – San Diego, CA

July 15, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on URGENT! Account Payable San Diego 3-6 months $24-$27 h – Identified USA – San Diego, CA

Process vendor invoices accurately and timely. Process vendor payments in compliance with policies and controls. Process Improvement and Project Management. $24 – $27 an hourFrom Indeed – Fri, 15 Jul 2022 16:49:59 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]