The successful candidate will join a small group of scientists working to lead a bespoke screening platform for the discovery and development of drugs targeting… $125,000 – $145,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 08 Aug 2022 21:49:49 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Scientist, Biology – Moore & Associates – San Diego, CA
The successful candidate will join a small group of scientists working to lead a bespoke screening platform for the discovery and development of drugs targeting… $125,000 – $145,000 a year