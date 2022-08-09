Instructional Labs Staff Research Associate 1 – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

August 9, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Instructional Labs Staff Research Associate 1 – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

8 hrs/day, Mon-Fri, will vary due to class schedule. #117757 Instructional Labs Staff Research Associate 1. The department is also comprised of 90 career staff;… $51,949 – $56,626 a year
From UC San Diego – Tue, 09 Aug 2022 18:53:14 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Manager, Cell Therapy Process Sciences – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

July 28, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Manager, Cell Therapy Process Sciences – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of about $40 billion. Business Unit: Biologics Business Unit Support.From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Thu, 28 Jul 2022 14:50:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]