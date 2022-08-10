Research Associate and Lab Manager – Gaia Medical Institute – La Jolla, CA

August 10, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate and Lab Manager – Gaia Medical Institute – La Jolla, CA

The Research Associate and Lab Manager will perform laboratory immunoassays of saliva biomarkers and manage the laboratory reagents, supplies and maintenance. $60,000 – $72,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 11 Aug 2022 06:23:21 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist I/II: Discovery Immunology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

July 9, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist I/II: Discovery Immunology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

To create safe, effective, and affordable immunotherapies for the treatment of seriously ill patients. This position will play a vital role in the translation…From Shoreline Biosciences – Sat, 09 Jul 2022 09:35:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]