The Research Associate and Lab Manager will perform laboratory immunoassays of saliva biomarkers and manage the laboratory reagents, supplies and maintenance. $60,000 – $72,000 a year
From Indeed – Thu, 11 Aug 2022 06:23:21 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Associate and Lab Manager – Gaia Medical Institute – La Jolla, CA
The Research Associate and Lab Manager will perform laboratory immunoassays of saliva biomarkers and manage the laboratory reagents, supplies and maintenance. $60,000 – $72,000 a year