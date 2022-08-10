Research Associate II R&D | ActiveMotif | San Diego, CA

Active Motif is the industry leader in developing and delivering innovative tools to enable epigenetics and gene regulation research. We are committed to providing the highest quality products and superior service & support to serve the life science, clinical and pharmaceutical/drug discovery communities. Whether you are an expert in the field of epigenetics, or a researcher interested in integrating epigenetics research into your studies, Active Motif offers a comprehensive portfolio of epigenetics-related products and services and the support of our team of epigenetic experts to provide complete and innovative solutions to tackle your scientific inquiries.

What’s the job all about?

Perform immunoprecipitation, NGS library preparation, qPCR, and other molecular biology techniques for assay development

Understands the function of and correctly utilizes equipment while assisting in direct laboratory activities as required

Develop new assays and methodoliges such as novel NGS assays focused on ChIP-seq and ChIP-seq like assays and DNA methylation assays

Participates in the New Product Introduction process to transfer new products to Manufacturing and Services

Perform sample preparation, multiplex experiments, and draft development protocols such as standard operating procedures and user guides in support of development projects

Responsible for maintaining all general lab maintenance

Design and execute well-controlled experiments; and execute on experimental protocols with high fidelity

Make detailed observations, analyze data, and interpret results

Suggest additional experiments based on research findings

Maintain updated knowledge of the current literature

Maintain detailed notes of work done and communicate findings to the larger group

Contribute ideas and suggestions to improve standard laboratory and manufacturing techniques, improve protocols, processes and equipment

Collaborates with all departments to ensure that efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction are met • Effectively coordinate with various departments including manufacturing, services, marketing and sales

Work effectively as a team contributor on all assignments, as well as independently, while understanding the necessity for communicating and collaborating work efforts with other team members