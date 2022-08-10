Research Associate II R&D | ActiveMotif | San Diego, CA

Who is Active Motif?
Active Motif is the industry leader in developing and delivering innovative tools to enable epigenetics and gene regulation research. We are committed to providing the highest quality products and superior service & support to serve the life science, clinical and pharmaceutical/drug discovery communities. Whether you are an expert in the field of epigenetics, or a researcher interested in integrating epigenetics research into your studies, Active Motif offers a comprehensive portfolio of epigenetics-related products and services and the support of our team of epigenetic experts to provide complete and innovative solutions to tackle your scientific inquiries.
What’s the job all about?
- Perform immunoprecipitation, NGS library preparation, qPCR, and other molecular biology techniques for assay development
- Understands the function of and correctly utilizes equipment while assisting in direct laboratory activities as required
- Develop new assays and methodoliges such as novel NGS assays focused on ChIP-seq and ChIP-seq like assays and DNA methylation assays
- Participates in the New Product Introduction process to transfer new products to Manufacturing and Services
- Perform sample preparation, multiplex experiments, and draft development protocols such as standard operating procedures and user guides in support of development projects
- Responsible for maintaining all general lab maintenance
- Design and execute well-controlled experiments; and execute on experimental protocols with high fidelity
- Make detailed observations, analyze data, and interpret results
- Suggest additional experiments based on research findings
- Maintain updated knowledge of the current literature
- Maintain detailed notes of work done and communicate findings to the larger group
- Contribute ideas and suggestions to improve standard laboratory and manufacturing techniques, improve protocols, processes and equipment
- Collaborates with all departments to ensure that efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction are met • Effectively coordinate with various departments including manufacturing, services, marketing and sales
- Work effectively as a team contributor on all assignments, as well as independently, while understanding the necessity for communicating and collaborating work efforts with other team members
- May be required to work overtime occasionally, as well as other duties that may be assigned
What you can offer?
Education/Qualifications:
- Master’s degree and one-year post-graduate laboratory experience, preferred but not required; or Bachelor’s degree in Biology, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry or other related discipline plus two (2) years’ of experience
- Demonstrated proficiency in the use of basic laboratory techniques, equipment and materials required • Familiar with molecular biology techniques including DNA/RNA extraction procedures, use of DNA modifying enzymes (ligases, polymerases, kinases, etc), gel electrophoresis / PAGE, (RT)-qPCR
- Demonstrated proficiency/knowledge of NGS techniques and methodologies including immunoprecipitation (ChIP & DNA/RNA IP), library prep, Illumina sequencing
- Cell culture knowledge is desirable
- A working knowledge/understanding of DNA methylation and the assays (e.g. bisulfite sequencing) used to investigate DNA methylation or expertise in other areas of epigenetics is a plus
Competencies/Success Factors:
- Perform quality work within deadlines with or without direct supervision
- Proficient with MS Office Suite, including MSTeams
- Excellent problem-solving skills with high attention to detail and problem solving
- Professional written and verbal communication
- Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to communicate with co-workers, customers, and consumers in a courteous and professional manner
- Personable, efficient and a highly motivated professional with an internal drive to succeed
- Time management: prioritize tasks to ensure that projects are completed by deadlines
- Demonstrated ability to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and maintain detailed record
What Active Motif can offer?
- Compensation: Salary commensurate with experience
- Health insurance: medical, dental, vision (full employee premium, 50% for dependents)
- Life insurance, 401k
- Vacation: 120 hours for first two years, with an additional day added each year after first two.
- Major holidays, and Christmas week
- Free EV Charging for employees
- Employee events, Game Nights, Employee Recognition, Birthday/Anniversary celebrations, Culture Committee, Book Club