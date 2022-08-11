Research Associate (CRISPR/shRNA/mammalian cell culture) – Rangam Consultants Inc. – San Diego, CA

August 11, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate (CRISPR/shRNA/mammalian cell culture) – Rangam Consultants Inc. – San Diego, CA

Experience with mammalian cell culture, lentivirus preparation, transfection of cell lines, CRISPR KO, shRNA knock downs and western blot analysis. $17.98 – $47.00 an hour
From Indeed – Thu, 11 Aug 2022 21:22:43 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Principal Scientist, Lead Evaluation and Cellular Pharmacology – Johnson & Johnson – San Diego, CA

June 22, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist, Lead Evaluation and Cellular Pharmacology – Johnson & Johnson – San Diego, CA

5-8 years of pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry experience. The Lead Evaluation and Cellular Pharmacology (LE&CP) department is responsible for the…From Johnson & Johnson – Thu, 23 Jun 2022 02:08:43 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Principal Scientist Extrahepatic siRNA delivery Novartis NIBR La Jolla – Novartis – San Diego, CA

April 13, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Principal Scientist Extrahepatic siRNA delivery Novartis NIBR La Jolla – Novartis – San Diego, CA

Lead and participate in research efforts to discover and characterize novel receptors for extrahepatic siRNA delivery. Present scientific and technical work.From Novartis – Thu, 14 Apr 2022 02:33:54 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]