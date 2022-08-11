Research Associate II, RNA Technology Innovation & Development – Arcturus Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

August 11, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate II, RNA Technology Innovation & Development – Arcturus Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

BS or MS with 3+ years in nucleic acid molecular biology in the pharmaceutical or biotechnology industry. Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be…
From Indeed – Fri, 12 Aug 2022 00:07:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Associate Scientist/Scientist, Medicinal Chemistry (San Diego, CA) – Loxo Oncology – San Diego, CA

June 23, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Associate Scientist/Scientist, Medicinal Chemistry (San Diego, CA) – Loxo Oncology – San Diego, CA

B.S. with 5+ years, M.S. with 3+ years, or Ph.D. with 0-1 years’ experience with a focus on synthetic organic chemistry or experience in small molecule organic… $67,850 – $99,563 a yearFrom Loxo Oncology – Thu, 23 Jun 2022 20:43:13 GMT – Vi… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Process Development Scientist II (iPSC) – Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

August 4, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Process Development Scientist II (iPSC) – Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a federal government contractor and, in compliance with its obligations under current federal regulations and guidance from the…From Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – Fri, 05 Aug 2022 02:30:23 GMT – View all San Diego, … […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Director/Director, Clinical Pharmacology – Remote – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

June 2, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Director/Director, Clinical Pharmacology – Remote – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

This individual will be a key member of the development team, developing the clinical pharmacology strategy and responsible for design, execution,…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Thu, 02 Jun 2022 11:03:25 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]