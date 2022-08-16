Engineer, Drug Product Development | Tanvex Biopharma | San Diego, CA

Tanvex Biopharma is a biologic pharmaceutical product development and manufacturing organization aiming to provide high quality, value added capabilities to accelerate the introduction of biologic therapeutics to the global market. We currently have an exciting opportunity for an Engineer in our Drug Product Development department at our location in San Diego, CA.

SUMMARY:

Responsible for establishing and overseeing the development of methods and technologies associated with late-stage biologics drug product fill/finish process development, characterization and commercial drug product definition finalization including regulatory authoring and defense. This position also leads the test method and specification development for drug product formulation, primary packaging container closures, combination devices and secondary packaging component.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Essential

The candidate will be responsible for all aspects of late-stage biologics drug product fill/finish process development and characterization, technology transfer to CDMOs and regulatory authoring.

Responsible for driving the planning, design, execution and documentation of fill/finish process development and characterization studies. Support process validation, packaging, and transportation activities.

Serve as authority and subject matter expert in drug product manufacturing technologies (e.g. filling, lyophilization) and work with CDMO as well as with internal teams for shared standard methodologies and technical advancements, drug product manufacturing process parameter settings, risk assessments, process validation, trouble shooting and investigations.

Responsible for evaluating new technologies applicable to sterile injectable drug product container closures and the combination devices.

Responsible for development and preparation of test methods and specifications for drug product, container closures, devices, filters, labeling and packaging.

Author and defend technical protocols, reports, product impact assessments and CMC regulatory sections in support of IND amendments and marketing application submissions.

Apply fundamental scientific (biochemistry, biophysics, statistics, etc.) and engineering principles to resolve issues and evaluate effects of process improvements, equipment, scale, and raw materials

Lead and complete complex projects in a matrixed environment, including manufacturing, quality, and external CDMO partners, to ensure technical recommendations are aligned with business needs, agency guidelines and internal quality standards.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Education and Experience:

BS with 10 years experience (or MS with 7 years experience) in drug product manufacturing within a pharmaceutical process development group with a degree in chemical engineering or biochemical engineering (strongly preferred) or related scientific discipline.

Knowledge, skills and abilities: