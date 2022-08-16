Principal Engineer, Manufacturing Science and Technology | Tanvex Biopharma | San Diego, CA



Tanvex Biopharma is a biologic pharmaceutical product development and manufacturing organization aiming to provide high quality, value added capabilities to accelerate the introduction of biologic therapeutics to the global market. We currently have an exciting opportunity for a Principal Engineer at our location in San Diego, CA.

SUMMARY:

It is the primary responsibility of the Principal Engineer, Manufacturing Science and Technology (MSAT) to lead and enable MSAT development as a strategic champion and Subject Matter Expert (SME) for the Company’s existing and developing product portfolio. The Principal Engineer is responsible for all MSAT functions in support of cGMP drug substance manufacturing, including transferring, monitoring, troubleshooting, and improving drug substance production processes and technologies. This individual will be self-motivated, detail-oriented, productive in team settings, and an effective oral and written communicator across functional areas and technical levels.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Essential

Apply sound engineering principles to the transfer, monitoring, validation, and troubleshooting activities of drug substance manufacturing processes. Drive implementation of new technologies to improve manufacturing efficiency and ease of operations.

Evaluate and/or test the feasibility of new manufacturing processes, materials, and technologies

Lead collection and statistical analysis of manufacturing in-process control and process parameter data to trend process performance, generate campaign summary report as needed.

Lead process related deviation investigations, assess impact to product quality, identify root cause and propose corrective and preventative actions.

Implement new equipment and process technologies in the manufacturing area and train manufacturing personnel on these technologies; serve as a technical resource on equipment capabilities and troubleshooting.

Initiate and recommend improvements in process and equipment operation, based on sound engineering and scientific knowledge, toward increasing process robustness, efficiency, and productivity.

Author SOPs and batch records for new process and new technology as needed.

Contribute to regulatory filings and inspections.

Collaborate in cross functional activities with development and manufacturing personnel, both internal and external, to support process scale-up, technology transfer, process characterization, and process validation.

Provide process and technical support on the manufacturing floor.

Provide training and guidance on process and technical operations to manufacturing personnel.

Manage and develop the MSAT team through:

individual goal setting/performance reviews;

motivate employees, provide coaching and feedback for individual career growth and development;

recognize and appreciate employee contributions;

mitigate conflict and communication problems;

plan and facilitate team activities;

recruit/hire personnel;

provide training and emphasize best practices;

recommend and present disciplinary actions to subordinates when required.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Education

Bachelor’s or advanced degree in chemical/biochemical engineering, chemistry/biochemistry, biological sciences, or related disciplines. BS with 12 years of relevant experience, MS with 8 years of relevant experience, or PhD with 3 years of relevant experience, in biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing settings.

Management experience preferred.

Knowledge, skills, and abilities