Principal Scientist, Fermentation Process Development | Tanvex Biopharma | San Diego, CA

Tanvex Biopharma is a biologic pharmaceutical product development and manufacturing organization aiming to provide high quality, value added capabilities to accelerate the introduction of biologic therapeutics to the global market. We currently have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Principal Scientist in Cell Culture Process Development department at our location in San Diego, CA.

SUMMARY:

The Principal Scientist will act as a primary driver in all aspects of fermentation process development for clinical and commercial production by applying advanced engineering and scientific principles in strain selection, process definition, process optimization, scale-up, technology transfer, supporting GMP manufacturing, process characterization and process validation for biologics. Promotes and champions innovations in fermentation engineering toward advancing the technical capacities and corporate objectives. Initiates, plans and implements long range technology programs; and advises management in long range company planning. Demonstrates extend knowledge in the microbial fermentation field. The Principal Scientist is responsible for tutoring and managing scientist/research associates.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Essential:

Applies highly advanced engineering and scientific principles in strain selection, media and feed optimization, fermenter configuration, process optimization, scale-up, technology transfer, process characterization, and process validation activities associated with the fermentation process development for biopharmaceuticals production.

Champions self-initiated projects which directly contribute to program objectives and extend the boundary of knowledge in the field of fermentation engineering technology.

Serves as a technical expert in technology transfer from process development to cGMP manufacturing including definition of bill of materials, batch record drafting/review, and discrepancy resolution. Plays a leading role in supporting the MSAT team.

Demonstrates ingenuity, creativity, and resourcefulness in all development experimentation such as media optimization, feed strategy development, fermenter operations, process optimization, scale-up, and metabolite analysis.

Plans and implements long range technology programs which lead to acceleration of programs.

Supplementary:

Drives improvement in collaborations throughout the organization for achievement of program objectives, serves as a technical liaison to coordinate project activities across different sites.

May manage external collaborators.

Advanced communicator of ideas, project goals and results across the company.

Functions as an advisor to top management in long range company planning. Serves as a critical participant in the review of projects throughout the company.

Interacts with management on advance technical matters.

Authors strategic internal reports at appropriate milestones; and reviews regulatory filing documentation as well as process validation and characterization reports.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Education and Experience:

Degree in Chemical Engineering, Biochemical Engineering, or related scientific disciplines. BS with 18 years’ experience, MS with 15 years’ experience, or PhD with 9 years’ experience in

fermentation engineering within a pharmaceutical process development group.

Knowledge, skills and abilities: