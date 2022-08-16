Research Associate, Cell Culture PPD | Tanvex Biopharma | San Diego, CA



Tanvex Biopharma is a biologic pharmaceutical product development and manufacturing organization aiming to provide high quality, value added capabilities to accelerate the introduction of biologic therapeutics to the global market. We currently have an exciting opportunity for a Research Associate in our Cell Culture PPD group at our location in San Diego, CA.

Job Summary:

The Research Associate, Cell Culture Development is responsible for executing individual experiments related to all aspects of cell culture process development of biopharmaceuticals, including media preparation, bioreactor setup, cleaning, sterility and operation, maintaining instruments and equipment, examining data and preparing experiment reports. Applies basic engineering and scientific principles to perform trouble-shooting of processes, instrumentation, and equipment.

Job Responsibilities:

Essential

Apply basic engineering and scientific principles in the process definition, process optimization, scale-up, technology transfer, process characterization, and process validation activities associated with the cell culture of biopharmaceuticals.

Execute individual experiments related to all aspects of cell culture process development from routine lab maintenance, media and solution preparations, cell expansion, bioreactor setup, cleaning, sterility and operation, maintaining instruments and equipment to data analysis and report writing.

Apply basic engineering and scientific principles in media selection, feed strategy development, bioreactor operations, process optimization, and metabolite analysis.

Design relatively simple scientific experiments.

Contribute to technology transfer from process development to clinical cGMP manufacturing including definition of bill of materials and batch record drafting/review.

Consistently demonstrate scientific soundness in the laboratory.

Supplementary

Collaborate with purification, formulation, analytical and MSAT for achievement of project tasks.

Effective communicator of experiment goals and results within cell culture.

Interact with other functional groups on specific tasks.

Author internal reports at appropriate milestones with supervisory guidance.

Job Requirements:

Education

BS or advanced degree in chemical/biochemical engineering, cell biology, biochemistry, or related scientific discipline. BS with 0-3 years of relevant experience in cell culture within a pharmaceutical process development group.

Knowledge, skills, and abilities