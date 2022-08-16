Senior Scientist, Cell Line Development | Tanvex Biopharma | San Diego, CA

Tanvex Biopharma is a biologic pharmaceutical product development and manufacturing organization aiming to provide high quality, value added capabilities to accelerate the introduction of biologic therapeutics to the global market. We currently have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Senior Scientist in Cell Culture Process Development department at our location in San Diego, CA.

SUMMARY:

The Senior Scientist will act as a technical lead to advance biotherapeutics pipeline through the development and characterization of highly productive recombinant CHO cell lines suitable for cGMP protein manufacturing. Applies advanced engineering and scientific principles (e.g., targeted integration, expression vector engineering, host cell engineering) to significantly enhance productivity, efficiency, quality and timeline. Promotes and champions innovations in cell line development toward advancing the technical capacities and corporate objectives. Initiates, plans, and implements technology programs; and advises management in long range company planning. Demonstrates extend knowledge in the cell engineering field. The Senior Scientist is responsible for tutoring and managing scientist/research associates.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Essential:

Hands-on developing and characterizing highly productive stable CHO cell lines suitable for cGMP biotherapeutic manufacturing within project timelines.

Demonstrates high proficiency in cell engineering, molecular cloning, expression vector construction, stable transfection, single cell cloning and clone selection.

Identifies and applies emerging practices for biotherapeutic cell line development and manufacturing to develop improved workflows

Plans and implements long range technology programs which lead to acceleration of programs.

Consistently demonstrates scientific leadership.

Overcome complex cell line development challenges by extensive knowledge of current practices in cell line engineering.

Champions self-initiated projects which directly contribute to program objectives and extend the boundary of knowledge in the field of cell engineering technology.

Supplementary Responsibilities:

Drives improvement in collaborations throughout the organization for achievement of program objectives

Effective communicator of ideas, project goals and results across functions.

Interacts with management on advance technical matters.

May manages external collaborators.

Authors protocols and reports at appropriate milestones; and reviews regulatory filing documentation.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Education and Experience:

In-depth familiarity and deep knowledge of cell line development and related technologies required

Degree in Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Biological Engineering, or related scientific disciplines. BS with 12 years’ experience, MS with 9 years’ experience, or PhD with 0-3 years’ experience in cell line development

Knowledge, skills and abilities: