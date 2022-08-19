LC/MS Protein Characterization Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

August 19, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on LC/MS Protein Characterization Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

Familiar with protein structure and chemistry; experience handling proteins in a laboratory setting. Develop LCMS method for peptide mapping and disulfide…
From Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – Sat, 20 Aug 2022 05:25:20 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Scientist I/II: Cell Biology Scientist – PhenoVista Biosciences – San Diego, CA

July 10, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist I/II: Cell Biology Scientist – PhenoVista Biosciences – San Diego, CA

Ph.D. in Biology, Biological Engineering, or related fields. Candidates may have 0-5 years of post-doctoral experience. Experience with high-content imaging.From PhenoVista Biosciences – Mon, 11 Jul 2022 04:53:33 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]