RESEARCH ASSOCIATE, ANALYTICAL DEVELOPMENT | BlueNalu | San Diego, CA

BlueNalu, Inc. is a fast-growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for animals, and sustainable for

the planet. Our products will contain no mercury, microplastics or other contaminants.

Job Summary:

The core responsibility of the Research Associate, Analytical Development is to develop, optimize, and validate analytical techniques and assays to support R&D, quality control and regulatory. This role will require significant hands-on laboratory work and focus on supporting the development of analytical needs across the department. Candidates should have experience in a range of analytical tools, assay development methodology, statistical analysis, and assay validation and documentation. This position reports directly to Scientist II, R&D.

Essential Responsibilities:

Assist in design and execution of analytical method development from concept to validation and transfer to support needs across the entire process

Effectively execute experiments to contribute to analytical development goals which may include preparation of protein/RNA/DNA, ELISA, NGS workflows, Luminescence or Fluorescence plate-based assays, Immunofluorescence microscopy, and High content imaging

Timely and thorough documentation of activities in lab notebook

Contribute to specifications, procedures, and testing protocols as required for new analytical assays

Work cross-functionally with R&D, Quality, Regulatory, and Manufacturing to successfully transfer SOPs required for process and product testing

Draft documentation and participate in technology transfer of new analytical techniques and/or assays

Assist in method qualification/validation in a cGMP setting and method transfer to internal and/or external QC laboratories

Support troubleshooting of existing assays and/or updates to SOPs

Some weekend work may be required

Jobs Supervised (by title):

Scientist II, R&D

Travel:

As required from time to time

Minimum Qualifications:

BS or MS in Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Chemistry, Cell Biology, or equivalent

Applicants with 2+ years of industry laboratory experience, in the technology field

Expert knowledge in analytical methods, development of new assays OR substantial optimization of existing assays, and related scientific principles and concepts

Understanding and hands-on experience with various analytical methods including but not limited to, PCR, NGS, ELISA, Luminescence/Fluorescence plate-based assays, Immunofluorescence microscopy, and high content imaging.

Oligonucleotide design, protein affinity assessment preferred

Hands-on experience in cell culture preferred

Experience operating analytical laboratory equipment and instrumentation

Accurately summarize, interpret, and review experimental data with adequate computer skills for data acquisition, data management, data analysis and visualization of experimental results

Experience with analytical and statistical software to design and analyze experiments

High level of initiative and resourcefulness to solve problems and ability to multitask

Validation experience using quality and regulatory requirements such as FDA, GLP/cGMP compliance preferred

Exceptional interpersonal skills and organizational skills, with impeccable attention to detail

Legally authorized to work in the United States.

Materials and Equipment Directly Used:

Office machinery including computers, printers, copiers, etc.

Microsoft Office Suite and other computer systems such as statistical software (JMP, Graphpad).

Lab equipment such as multi-channel pipettes, pH meters, weigh scales, plate readers, microscopes, BSCs, etc.

Working Environment / Physical Demands:

The physical demands and work environment characteristics described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Work Environment:

Must be able to laugh at oneself, for both successes and failures.

Must understand vague, ambiguous, and implicit instructions and react favorably in all work situations.

Must be mentally adaptable and flexible in dealing with a variety of people.

Emotional stability and personal maturity are important attributes in this position.

Must be able to resolve problems, handle conflict and make decisions under pressure.

Ability to give, to receive, and analyze information, formulate work plans and prepare written materials and articulate goals and action plans.

Must understand people and be able to communicate effectively.

Ability to work with and directly handle products containing Major US Allergens and sensitizing agents such as fish, soy, and shellfish.

Able to carry up to 50 lbs.

On site laboratory, requires exposure to machines, chemicals, and solvents.

Additional Information

BlueNalu, Inc. provides an attractive compensation and benefits package. All applicants must be authorized to work in the US, and willing and able to work a flexible work schedule to meet the needs of the Company. BlueNalu, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a small but quickly growing company where everybody’s contribution is equally important. BlueNalu is seeking team players that are driven, focused, creative, proactive and productive, with excellent written and verbal communication skills, and excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. We are also seeking team members that enjoy and thrive in the atmosphere of a very fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, have a good sense of humor, and are personally motivated to make a difference to humanity and our planet.

To learn more and apply, visit: www.bluenalu.com