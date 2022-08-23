LC/MS Protein Characterization Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

August 23, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on LC/MS Protein Characterization Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

Familiar with protein structure and chemistry; experience handling proteins in a laboratory setting. Develop LCMS method for peptide mapping and disulfide…
From Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – Wed, 24 Aug 2022 05:25:21 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Security Officer – Biotechnology Company – Allied Universal® – San Diego, CA

August 10, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Security Officer – Biotechnology Company – Allied Universal® – San Diego, CA

We offer medical, dental and vision coverage, life insurance, 401K, employee assistance programs, company discounts, perks and more for all full-time positions!From Allied Universal – Wed, 10 Aug 2022 18:03:42 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Manager, Financial Planning and Analysis – Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

August 11, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Manager, Financial Planning and Analysis – Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Minimum of 5 years FP&A experience in similar role and 2 years in the biotechnology/pharmaceutical or medical device industry.From Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. – Thu, 11 Aug 2022 22:35:16 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate (LPBM49555-1) – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

August 3, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate (LPBM49555-1) – TechData Service Company, LLC – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will work collaboratively to (1) develop novel protein degradation agents targeting cancer-specific pathways; and (2) define the… $51 an hourFrom Indeed – Wed, 03 Aug 2022 16:04:33 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]