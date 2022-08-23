Research Scientist – Chemist ADC Development – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA

August 23, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Scientist – Chemist ADC Development – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA

The individual will be a critical part of our studies, supporting preclinical development of immunotargeted agents for cancer treatment. $80,000 – $90,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 23 Aug 2022 18:01:48 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

District Manager, Biosciences – Inside Sales West Region – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

July 17, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on District Manager, Biosciences – Inside Sales West Region – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

This position leads business processes and uses the resources associated with the Biosciences portfolio. Achieving sales and financial targets with validated…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Sun, 17 Jul 2022 13:52:19 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]