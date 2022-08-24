District Manager, Oncology (SOUTHWEST) – Hematologic Malignancies District – Janssen Biotech, Inc. – Johnson & Johnson – San Diego, CA

August 24, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on District Manager, Oncology (SOUTHWEST) – Hematologic Malignancies District – Janssen Biotech, Inc. – Johnson & Johnson – San Diego, CA

Managing a team of field based Hematologic Malignancy Sales Specialists who will plan and execute territory business plans for breakthrough products in…
From Johnson & Johnson – Wed, 24 Aug 2022 08:06:47 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Director of Biochemistry – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

August 2, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director of Biochemistry – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

Responsible for directing and providing scientific and technical leadership for overall research and development activities in support of customer driven…From Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – Wed, 03 Aug 2022 05:27:31 GMT – View all San Diego, C… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

LC/MS Protein Characterization Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

August 19, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on LC/MS Protein Characterization Scientist – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

Familiar with protein structure and chemistry; experience handling proteins in a laboratory setting. Develop LCMS method for peptide mapping and disulfide…From Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – Sat, 20 Aug 2022 05:25:20 GMT – View all San Diego, … […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Director, Global Product Team Leader – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

August 9, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Director, Global Product Team Leader – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

12+ years of relevant experience in biotechnology or pharmaceutical field with minimum of 5 years direct experience leading Product Development teams and…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Wed, 10 Aug 2022 04:23:33 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]