Research Associate Cell Free (Molecular Biology) – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

August 24, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate Cell Free (Molecular Biology) – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

Requires a BS in biotechnology, microbiology, or fermentation with a minimum of 2 years’ experience. Debut Biotechnology is seeking a Research Associate to aid… $60,000 – $80,000 a year
From Debut Biotechnology Inc – Thu, 25 Aug 2022 07:33:49 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

