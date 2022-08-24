Research Tech I/II (Sette Lab) – La Jolla Institute for Immunology – San Diego, CA

August 24, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Tech I/II (Sette Lab) – La Jolla Institute for Immunology – San Diego, CA

A full-time position for a Research Technician is available immediately at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology working on high-impact projects involving human…
From La Jolla Institute for Immunology – Thu, 25 Aug 2022 01:05:43 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Manufacturing Supervisor – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

June 24, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Manufacturing Supervisor – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

Manages Manufacturing Group Plan/schedule all manufacturing activities. Write Protocols, Master Batch Records, Standard Operating Procedures, Specifications and…From Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – Sat, 25 Jun 2022 05:28:25 GMT – View all San D… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Analytical Scientist/QC Specialist – Cello Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

July 11, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Analytical Scientist/QC Specialist – Cello Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Work on analytical method development and qualification/validation & testing to support preclinical development and clinical development programs. $60,000 – $90,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Mon, 11 Jul 2022 18:17:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]