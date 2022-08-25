Microbiologist Group Leader – Quality & Sterility Assurance – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

August 25, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Microbiologist Group Leader – Quality & Sterility Assurance – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

Lead a team of other Microbiology Scientists in performing sterility test operations by providing guidance, training and insight to more junior team members.
From Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – Fri, 26 Aug 2022 05:26:20 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Assistant II – Stem Cell Core Facility – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

July 27, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant II – Stem Cell Core Facility – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

This position will involve the execution of standard laboratory procedures with human somatic cell and human pluripotent cell lines, as well as other…From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Wed, 27 Jul 2022 23:59:40 GMT – View all La Jolla, … […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior/Principal Scientist, Medicinal Chemistry (San Diego, CA) – Loxo Oncology – San Diego, CA

June 23, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior/Principal Scientist, Medicinal Chemistry (San Diego, CA) – Loxo Oncology – San Diego, CA

Experience in small molecule drug discovery in a biotechnology or pharmaceutical setting and a B.S. with 8+ years’ experience, M.S. with 5+ years’ experience or… $89,750 – $131,672 a yearFrom Loxo Oncology – Thu, 23 Jun 2022 20:40:16 … […]