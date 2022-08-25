The group integrates discovery research through translational and early clinical development and exploits state-of-the-art in vitro, in vivo and ex-vivo models…
From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Fri, 26 Aug 2022 03:18:41 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Associate Scientist, Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology, Oncology (non-PhD) – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA
The group integrates discovery research through translational and early clinical development and exploits state-of-the-art in vitro, in vivo and ex-vivo models…