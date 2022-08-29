High-quality 3D structures of proteins and protein complexes involved in Ubiquitin/Proteasome System-mediated degradation enable our scientists to understand…
From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Tue, 30 Aug 2022 04:18:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Principal Scientist Protein Homeostasis Structural Biology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA
High-quality 3D structures of proteins and protein complexes involved in Ubiquitin/Proteasome System-mediated degradation enable our scientists to understand…