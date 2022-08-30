Sr RA/Assoc. Scientist – Bio Analysis (Enlaza) – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

August 30, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr RA/Assoc. Scientist – Bio Analysis (Enlaza) – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Bachelor’s degree in biotechnology or life sciences and 3+ years of relevant laboratory experience. The Sr. Research Associate/Associate Scientist will be a key… $85,000 – $130,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 30 Aug 2022 17:31:05 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Biotech Portfolio Lead – Executive Director (West Coast) – PPD – San Diego, CA

August 1, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Biotech Portfolio Lead – Executive Director (West Coast) – PPD – San Diego, CA

We partner directly with our clients to deliver projects from study start-up through close-out activities. In Project Management, you will oversee the delivery…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Mon, 01 Aug 2022 23:50:48 GMT – View all San Diego, CA… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Director, Clinical Pharmacology – Travere Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

August 11, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Director, Clinical Pharmacology – Travere Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Travere Therapeutics is looking for a highly qualified scientist to lead its clinical pharmacology team. Sets the direction for the infrastructure, strategy and…From Travere Therapeutics – Thu, 11 Aug 2022 22:20:32 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Environmental Monitoring Scientist – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

July 22, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Environmental Monitoring Scientist – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

We are seeking any and all experience levels including recent graduates with a life science degree in chemistry, biology or related sciences.From Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – Sat, 23 Jul 2022 05:23:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]