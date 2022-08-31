Ops & Biz Dev Pilot Supervisor (multiple shifts) – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

August 31, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Ops & Biz Dev Pilot Supervisor (multiple shifts) – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

BS degree with 4+ years’ experience in an industrial biotechnology setting. As our Pilot Supervisor you will be responsible for supervising operators, and… $70,000 a year
From Debut Biotechnology Inc – Wed, 31 Aug 2022 22:21:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles