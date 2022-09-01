Office and Administration Manager | Actio Biosciences | San Diego, CA

SUMMARY: Actio Biosciences is a biotech startup founded in the science of precision medicine and an understanding that developing new drugs for rare diseases can inform novel treatment approaches for common diseases.

The Office Manager will have excellent organization skills and a personable disposition. You’ll be a strong and reliable support to company leadership and operations.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Must be a self-starter who understands business priorities and can work with little supervision

Able to operate in a fast-paced, energetic work environment

Oversee and support the day-to-day operation of the office

Manage office efficiency by maintaining appearance of common areas, organizing procedures, and overseeing supplies and equipment

Basic bookkeeping tasks, such as invoicing, accounts payable and receivable, reconciling bank and credit card accounts, budget tracking, set up and maintain vendor accounts

Coordinate with HR on all personnel related items

Prepare offer letters, conduct new hire orientation, facilitate required new hire documents, and coordinate their addition to various systems

Point person for maintenance, mailing, shipping, supplies, equipment, manage office-related relationships with vendors

Filing, scanning, and organization of documents

Greet and provide general support to visitors and employees

Performs other related duties as assigned by management

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, communications, or a related field

5+ years of work experience in an administrative/office management role in the Biotech industry

Minimum 5 years of bookkeeping experience

Must have exceptional attention to detail

Strong organizational and time management skills, and ability to prioritize

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; continue to support a positive work culture

Strong problem-solving skills and analytical abilities

Computer skills required: QuickBooks Online, Bill.com, ADP, MS Office, Adobe

PHYSICAL DEMANDS AND WORK ENVIORNMENT:

Occasionally required to stand

Occasionally required to walk

Continually required to sit

Continually required to utilize hand and finger dexterity

Frequently required to talk or hear

While performing the duties of this job, the noise level in the work environment is usually quiet

The employee must occasionally lift and /or move more than 15 pounds.