Office and Administration Manager | Actio Biosciences | San Diego, CA

SUMMARY: Actio Biosciences is a biotech startup founded in the science of precision medicine and an understanding that developing new drugs for rare diseases can inform novel treatment approaches for common diseases.
The Office Manager will have excellent organization skills and a personable disposition. You’ll be a strong and reliable support to company leadership and operations.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Must be a self-starter who understands business priorities and can work with little supervision
- Able to operate in a fast-paced, energetic work environment
- Oversee and support the day-to-day operation of the office
- Manage office efficiency by maintaining appearance of common areas, organizing procedures, and overseeing supplies and equipment
- Basic bookkeeping tasks, such as invoicing, accounts payable and receivable, reconciling bank and credit card accounts, budget tracking, set up and maintain vendor accounts
- Coordinate with HR on all personnel related items
- Prepare offer letters, conduct new hire orientation, facilitate required new hire documents, and coordinate their addition to various systems
- Point person for maintenance, mailing, shipping, supplies, equipment, manage office-related relationships with vendors
- Filing, scanning, and organization of documents
- Greet and provide general support to visitors and employees
- Performs other related duties as assigned by management
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor’s degree in business administration, communications, or a related field
- 5+ years of work experience in an administrative/office management role in the Biotech industry
- Minimum 5 years of bookkeeping experience
- Must have exceptional attention to detail
- Strong organizational and time management skills, and ability to prioritize
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; continue to support a positive work culture
- Strong problem-solving skills and analytical abilities
- Computer skills required: QuickBooks Online, Bill.com, ADP, MS Office, Adobe
PHYSICAL DEMANDS AND WORK ENVIORNMENT:
- Occasionally required to stand
- Occasionally required to walk
- Continually required to sit
- Continually required to utilize hand and finger dexterity
- Frequently required to talk or hear
- While performing the duties of this job, the noise level in the work environment is usually quiet
- The employee must occasionally lift and /or move more than 15 pounds.
