Staff Research Associate 1 / SRA 2 – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

September 2, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Staff Research Associate 1 / SRA 2 – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

8 hrs/day, Mon – Fri. For the safety and well-being of the entire university community, the University of California requires, with few exceptions, that all… $56,527 – $73,728 a year
From UC San Diego – Sat, 03 Sep 2022 00:52:13 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Director of Statistical Programming – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

July 27, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director of Statistical Programming – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

Preferably in Biostatistics, Statistics or Mathematics, with 11 years of experience working in the biotechnology/pharmaceutical industry, or in a CRO SAS…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Wed, 27 Jul 2022 11:58:28 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Science Director of Biotherapeutics – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

August 31, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Science Director of Biotherapeutics – Debut Biotechnology Inc – San Diego, CA

The goal of this program is to harness continuous manufacturing systems and cell-free biocatalysis to create vital medicines on demand in the USA. $150,000 – $170,000 a yearFrom Debut Biotechnology Inc – Wed, 31 Aug 2022 22:21:09 GMT – View all San Die… […]