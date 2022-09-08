Research Associate/Research Associate II, Proteomics – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

September 8, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate/Research Associate II, Proteomics – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

The successful candidate will have a high level of organization and attention to detail. The role will involve techniques such as cell culture, high throughput…
From Vividion Therapeutics – Thu, 08 Sep 2022 23:29:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate/Associate Scientist- Protein Engineering (Enlaza) – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

August 10, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate/Associate Scientist- Protein Engineering (Enlaza) – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

This position is for a SRA/Associate Scientist with experience in molecular biology, protein sciences, and/or protein engineering to help enable our drug… $87,000 – $125,000 a yearFrom Indeed – Wed, 10 Aug 2022 21:10:43 GMT – View all San Diego, … […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate 1, Toxicology – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

August 23, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate 1, Toxicology – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

The Senior Research Associate 1 will assist in the coordination of the day-to-day operational activities for outsourced non-GLP and GLP toxicology and safety…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Tue, 23 Aug 2022 18:23:22 GMT – View all San Diego, CA … […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Flow Cytometry Scientist – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

August 2, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Flow Cytometry Scientist – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

B.S. degree in Biological Sciences or other related field, with a minimum of 3-5 years of biotechnology, clinical, pharmaceutical QC laboratory experience.From Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – Wed, 03 Aug 2022 05:26:31 GMT – View all San Diego, … […]