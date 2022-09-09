Laboratory Technician III – Veterans Medical Research Foundation of Sd – San Diego, CA

September 9, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Laboratory Technician III – Veterans Medical Research Foundation of Sd – San Diego, CA

Status: Part time 20 hours/week, benefits eligible. Work Schedule: Monday – Friday, variable hours between 8:00am to 4:30pm. Culture and maintain cell lines.
From Veterans Medical Research Foundation of San Diego – Sat, 10 Sep 2022 00:05:54 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Cell Biology – Group Lead – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

July 29, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Cell Biology – Group Lead – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

Consider joining Lancaster Laboratories where people are the most important element in our chemistry. Celebrating 50 years of service, Lancaster Laboratories is…From Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – Sat, 30 Jul 2022 05:27:18 GMT – View all… […]