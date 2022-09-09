A position is available to conduct integrative analysis of genetic and genomic data as part of a NIH-funded multi-disciplinary team that aims to gain insight…
From Sander Laboratory – Sat, 10 Sep 2022 06:38:27 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Postdoctoral researcher/senior scientist in single cell epigenomics and genetics – Sander Laboratory – La Jolla, CA
A position is available to conduct integrative analysis of genetic and genomic data as part of a NIH-funded multi-disciplinary team that aims to gain insight…